Claro Advisors LLC Buys 27 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $822.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $720.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

