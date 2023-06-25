Claro Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $424.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

