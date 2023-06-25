Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $454.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.