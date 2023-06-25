Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB opened at $190.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.56.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
