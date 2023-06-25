Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLNN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of CLNN opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clene by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clene by 570.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

