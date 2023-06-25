Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

