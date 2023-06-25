CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0330 on Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $126.28 million and approximately $976,887.01 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.