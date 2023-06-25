Comparing Azimut (AZIHF) & Its Peers

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) is one of 1,174 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Azimut to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Azimut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Azimut and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azimut N/A N/A N/A Azimut Competitors 378.44% 7.85% 4.95%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Azimut N/A N/A 17.48 Azimut Competitors $463.48 million $7.93 million 29.12

This table compares Azimut and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Azimut’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Azimut. Azimut is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Azimut and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azimut 0 0 0 0 N/A Azimut Competitors 1045 4512 5879 96 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 94.78%. Given Azimut’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azimut has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Azimut pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Azimut pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 1,397.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Azimut competitors beat Azimut on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal. The company also promotes and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, and open-ended pension funds, as well as provides investment portfolio individual management services on behalf of third parties; and distributes group and third-party products in Italy through a network of financial advisors. In addition, it manages multi strategy funds; and offers life insurance products. Azimut Holding S.p.A. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Milan, Italy.

