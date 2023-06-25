Comparing Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hecla Mining and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 4 4 0 2.50 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Hecla Mining currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 50.43%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.3% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hecla Mining and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -6.10% 1.52% 1.02% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hecla Mining pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hecla Mining has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $731.43 million 4.17 -$37.35 million ($0.09) -55.33 Atlas Energy Solutions $576.29 million 2.82 N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hecla Mining.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine situated in northern Idaho; the Keno Hill mine located in the Keno Hill Silver District of Yukon Territory, Canada; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine situated in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

