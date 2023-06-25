Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Hits $294.78 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Compound has a total market cap of $294.78 million and approximately $161.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $38.49 or 0.00125721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031845 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013198 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,658,567 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,658,534.87467176 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.15860514 USD and is up 29.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $72,936,257.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

