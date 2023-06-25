Compound Price Tops $37.42 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 32% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $37.42 or 0.00123925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $286.61 million and approximately $146.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030836 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012908 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003276 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,658,892 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,658,534.87467176 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.15860514 USD and is up 29.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $72,936,257.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

