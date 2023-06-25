Conflux (CFX) Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $682.70 million and $75.29 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,511.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00290027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.00641772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00530613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00060223 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,977,688,616 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,977,459,860.3308325 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24164794 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $91,001,437.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

