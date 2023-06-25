Connective Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. argenx accounts for approximately 1.2% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in argenx by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in argenx by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in argenx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in argenx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities increased their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on argenx from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.16.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.39. 184,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.03. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

