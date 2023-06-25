Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 7.1% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 771,757 shares of company stock valued at $161,720,897. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,037,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average is $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

