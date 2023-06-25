ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 507.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

COP stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

