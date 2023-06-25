ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 507.3% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 57,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.4% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $100.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

