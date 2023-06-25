ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group raised ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $292.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.83) by $10.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

