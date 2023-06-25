Contrasting ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Akanda has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akanda and ChromaDex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChromaDex has a consensus target price of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 178.46%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Akanda.

0.2% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ChromaDex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akanda and ChromaDex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 0.98 -$11.66 million N/A N/A ChromaDex $72.05 million 1.71 -$16.54 million ($0.15) -10.93

Akanda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A ChromaDex -13.84% -51.99% -25.59%

Summary

Akanda beats ChromaDex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and Immulina, a spirulina extract with predominant active compounds of Braun-type lipoproteins for supporting human immune function. In addition, it offers phytochemical reference standards, and other research and development services. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, ShopHQ, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

