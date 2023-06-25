Cosmos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75.49 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $9.50 or 0.00031157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and $75.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

