Covea Finance Acquires 21,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

WTRG opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

