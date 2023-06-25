Covea Finance Has $24.62 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Covea Finance cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

