Covea Finance Has $24.62 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Covea Finance cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.