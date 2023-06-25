Covea Finance Has $26.47 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.5% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Covea Finance owned about 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $26,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $313.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average is $281.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.90 and a twelve month high of $321.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.