Covea Finance Has $29.14 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Covea Finance cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260,536 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.7% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $29,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,168,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

