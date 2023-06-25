Covea Finance Has $3.99 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Covea Finance decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

AVY stock opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.91 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

