Covea Finance Has $33.62 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Covea Finance lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Covea Finance owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $33,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $358,695 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $460.81 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $465.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.91.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.