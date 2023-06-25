Covea Finance Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Covea Finance trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

