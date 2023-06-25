Covea Finance Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Covea Finance cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $399.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.39. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

