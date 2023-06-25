Covea Finance Sells 24,510 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Covea Finance lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,510 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.1% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $238.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.