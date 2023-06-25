Critical Analysis: iPower (NYSE:IPW) versus Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iPower and Sherwin-Williams, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A Sherwin-Williams 0 6 13 0 2.68

iPower currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus price target of $261.26, suggesting a potential upside of 5.76%. Given iPower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Sherwin-Williams.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

iPower has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iPower and Sherwin-Williams’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $87.62 million 0.40 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.74 Sherwin-Williams $22.59 billion 2.82 $2.02 billion $8.15 30.31

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sherwin-Williams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53% Sherwin-Williams 9.41% 86.29% 10.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of iPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

iPower pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.5%. Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. iPower pays out -204.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years. iPower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats iPower on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

