Critical Contrast: Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) versus Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -12.32% -2.10% -1.42% Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Elme Communities and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Elme Communities presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.09%. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of C$10.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Elme Communities.

This table compares Elme Communities and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $209.38 million 6.62 -$30.87 million ($0.30) -52.67 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elme Communities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust beats Elme Communities on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

