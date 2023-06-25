Critical Contrast: Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) vs. SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF)

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) and Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Insteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Insteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SFS Group and Insteel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Insteel Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

SFS Group presently has a consensus price target of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given SFS Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SFS Group is more favorable than Insteel Industries.

This table compares SFS Group and Insteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFS Group N/A N/A N/A Insteel Industries 10.39% 20.66% 16.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SFS Group and Insteel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Insteel Industries $826.83 million 0.71 $125.01 million $4.03 7.48

Insteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SFS Group.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats SFS Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances. The company also provides fasters for inserts; fastening and hinge technology for doors, windows, and glass facades; fastening system for the façade; furniture fittings; hand driving tools and wrenches; hard disk drives; inserts; interior plastics; life-saving fall protection; lifestyle electronics; mobile devices; sensors; seats and doors; connections and reinforcements for structural timber construction; tools, forest and garden equipment; wire and hypotubing; and window fittings. It offers its products to the aircraft, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and other markets. SFS Group AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, such as engineered structural mesh, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; concrete pipe reinforcement, an engineered made-to-order product, which is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and standard welded wire reinforcement, a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, rebar fabricators, distributors, and contractors primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

