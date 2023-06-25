Cronos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $12.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

