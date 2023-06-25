Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Curis Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.94. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
