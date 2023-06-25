Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Curis Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.94. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Curis Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,136,297 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curis by 281.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Curis by 175.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 74,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.