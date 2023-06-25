CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.37. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

