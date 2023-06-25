CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at CVS Health

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.26.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.