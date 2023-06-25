Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 5.4 %

CYTK stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,453 shares of company stock worth $3,495,951 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

