DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

BCAL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Southern California Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

