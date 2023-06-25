DA Davidson Trims Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price to $42.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

GBCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,200 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,568.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 106,754 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 35,732 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 73,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

