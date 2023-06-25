Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.48 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

