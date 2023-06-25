Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $88,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

