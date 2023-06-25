Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Sells 4,206 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VEA stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

