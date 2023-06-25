Decred (DCR) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $14.70 or 0.00048060 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $224.74 million and $1.74 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00126704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,284,727 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.