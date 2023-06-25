Decred Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. Decred has a total market cap of $220.01 million and $1.82 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.39 or 0.00047275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00126262 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031059 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014380 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,285,242 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

