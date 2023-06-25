DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $181.14 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00289201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012569 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

