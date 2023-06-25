Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.79.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

