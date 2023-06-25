Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Despegar.com Price Performance
Shares of DESP opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $484.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.93. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.22.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million.
Institutional Trading of Despegar.com
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
