Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of DESP opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $484.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.93. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Despegar.com Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,193,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 970,051 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 24.9% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 909,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 570,243 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

