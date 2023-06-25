DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DMAC opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.72.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, insider David J. Wambeke bought 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 468,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

