DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
DMAC opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.72.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
