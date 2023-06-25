Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $400.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 39.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.