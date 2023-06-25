Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,944.29 ($37.67).

DPLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($42.99) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.27) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.51) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.71) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,932 ($37.52) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,895.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,826.96. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,086.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,132 ($27.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,174 ($40.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

