Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0670

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.37 billion and approximately $192.53 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00288643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,914,306,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars.

